Apple releases new ad for Apple Fitness+ requirements

By Samantha Wiley
Published
News

Apple recently launched a new Fitness+ ad to announce that subscribers will no longer need to have an Apple Watch to access the service.

Apple Fitness+

The ad, titled ‘Now all you need is iPhone’, shows the iPhone as a device that can display all workout videos. Various individuals have their iPhones propped up horizontally while performing various movements and alternating with fitness experts. In the end, the video says ‘now all you need is iPhone’.

Apple Fitness+ launched in December 2020 with an Apple Watch requirement for tracking and recording workout data.

A significant change occurred with the release of iOS 16.1, which allows iOS users to use their iPhones to display Fitness+ workout content. Without the watch though, metrics won’t be available to view. The eased requirement could be a push to make the service more affordable and open to more consumers.

Apple Fitness+ costs $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year.

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.