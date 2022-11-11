Apple releases new AirPods firmware update

New firmware versions have gone live for the AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 1, the AirPods 3 and AirPods 2.

The new firmware, version 5B58 effectively replaces its predecessor, version 4E71, which was released in May. Traditionally, Apple does not accompany its firmware updates with detailed patch information, other than the usual ‘bug fixes and other improvements’. Support documents can be viewed by going to the official Apple.com website.

The firmware updates roll out across devices, and there’s no way to get it directly other than waiting for it. However, you can try to get the firmware sooner by connecting it to an iPad or iPhone, placing the AirPods in its charging case, and ensuring that it’s plugged into a power source.

To check your current AirPods firmware version, you can go to the AirPods Pro, AirPods Max or AirPods in the iOS device Settings, then tap on General, About and check the firmware version.