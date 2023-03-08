    Apple releases new AirTag accessories and Apple Watch Bands

    Samantha WileyBy
    Advertisements

    Apple revealed a range of new Apple Watch bands alongside new Silicone Cases and AirTag accessories.

    Apple Watch Bands

    The Solo Loop now comes in Purple Fog, Olive, Canary Yellow, and Sprout Green, while the Sport Band lineup now includes Olive, Bright Orange, and Sky. As for the Braided Solo Loop, there are new colors Olive, Purple Fog, and Bright Orange.

    In addition, the Cupertino-based company refreshed its partnership with Hermes to bring premium AirTag accessories and Apple Watch bands. AirTag Hermes Key Ring color options include Voiture, Montagne, Rose Azalee, and Bambou, while the AirTag Hermes Bag Charm comes in Rose Azalee, and Bambou. The Hermes Casaque lineup includes Noir Casaque and Rose Azalee, Saphir Casaque and Rouge H, and Blanc Swift and Orange. Lastly, the Hermes Swift Leather collection include Rose Azalee, Blanc, and Bambou.

    Advertisements

    The new Solo Loop, Braided Solo Loop, and Sport Band, and Hermes AirTag accessories are available to purchase at Apple.com.

    Share.

    Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.

    Related Posts