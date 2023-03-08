Apple releases new AirTag accessories and Apple Watch Bands

Apple revealed a range of new Apple Watch bands alongside new Silicone Cases and AirTag accessories.

The Solo Loop now comes in Purple Fog, Olive, Canary Yellow, and Sprout Green, while the Sport Band lineup now includes Olive, Bright Orange, and Sky. As for the Braided Solo Loop, there are new colors Olive, Purple Fog, and Bright Orange.

In addition, the Cupertino-based company refreshed its partnership with Hermes to bring premium AirTag accessories and Apple Watch bands. AirTag Hermes Key Ring color options include Voiture, Montagne, Rose Azalee, and Bambou, while the AirTag Hermes Bag Charm comes in Rose Azalee, and Bambou. The Hermes Casaque lineup includes Noir Casaque and Rose Azalee, Saphir Casaque and Rouge H, and Blanc Swift and Orange. Lastly, the Hermes Swift Leather collection include Rose Azalee, Blanc, and Bambou.

The new Solo Loop, Braided Solo Loop, and Sport Band, and Hermes AirTag accessories are available to purchase at Apple.com.