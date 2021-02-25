Apple releases new details on App Privacy Labels

Apple has updated its new App Privacy Labels feature to provide more information to developers on how they can fill out their data collection disclosures.

App Privacy Labels were made so users could understand how their data is being handled with the apps they download. App developers are now required to submit a form on their data collection practices, which will be displayed for the consumer in the App Store. The feature was introduced in December but developers have yet to put it on their apps.

Apple made things more clearer with an explainer in its developer portal. The Cupertino-based company elaborated on first and third party app collection policies, answering privacy inquiries and keeping them up-to-date should the practices change.

The online support document is relatively unchanged with the exception of a new ‘additional guidance’, such as web views, storing and collecting IP addresses, in-app private messaging and game saves, among others.