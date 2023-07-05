Apple releases new Game Porting Toolkit update

The Apple Game Porting Toolkit has been updated to version 1.0.2 as a refresh.

Apple’s porting toolkit allows developers to create a Mac version of their Windows games. It was introduced during this year’s WWDC event and showed how a game for Windows would appear on a Mac machine. Elements such as an emulator give game developers an idea of how their games will perform on macOS.

The beta version of the Game Porting Toolkit is a refresh of the original platform and has several notable additions. Posts on social media say that the update brings improved 32-bit performance, rendering, and support. The toolkit also has better overall stability. Apple Engineering manager Nat Brown said that patch notes were supposed to be added but the team wasn’t able to because of the holiday weekend.

The toolkit version 1.0.2 is now available to download on the official Apple developer website.