Apple releases new Shazam feature in iOS update

Apple today has updated its Shazam app for the iPad and iOS to add Siri-recognized music to the Music Recognition History and app library.

The new Shazam update fixes a longstanding issue in the app and iOS 14, where asking Siri to identify a song didn’t add it to the History View and Shazam library in the Control Center.

Now, the songs recognized will appear accordingly in the aforementioned sections. Keep in mind that to get this feature the device should be updated to iOS 16.

Music Recognition began on iOS 14 and proved to be helpful for those who wanted to get back to recognized music for replaying. However, the app did not account for Siri searches.

As the voice assistant became more prominent there were holes that needed to be fixed, particularly when it didn’t show up in the user’s search history.

Shazam was acquired by Apple in 2018 and has been integrated into the company’s ecosystem ever since.