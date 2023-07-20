Apple releases new ‘The Underdogs’ Video

Apple has uploaded a new video ad on YouTube featuring ‘The Underdogs’ cast.

‘The Underdogs: Swiped Mac’ is about eight minutes long and tells the story of the team as they attempt to get back a stolen Mac and be in time for a presentation. The MacBook Air, which contained the presentation material was swiped by thieves in the street.

The ad highlights security features such as passkeys, end-to-end encryption, Remote Wipe, Secure Enclave, Erase This Device, the Find My network, Face ID, Touch ID, MDM Remote Lock, and more. ‘Swiped’ is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

The video ad is the latest in Apple’s long-running channel to showcase features from different Apple products. Workout Detection, Apple Pay, CarPlay, Apple Music, Messages, Group FaceTime, and Apple Maps are just a few subjects in the videos. ‘The Underdogs’ has also appeared in several videos published in 2019 and 2020.