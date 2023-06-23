News

Apple releases patch for iMessage bug

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
iMessage

Apple released iOS 16.5.1 recently to fix the iMessage exploit on Wednesday.

iMessage

Multiple security issues began appearing on the iMessage platform, and now Apple has patched them in the latest iOS 16.5.1, macOS Ventura 13.4.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, and watchOS 9.5.2 update. The official security page shows that the fixes were to ‘address known exploits’ and covered the CVE-2023-32434 bug.

Apple said that the issue was being actively exploited before iOS 15.7 came around. The same update was made to cover the CVE-2023-32439 WebKit bug, where malicious web content could execute arbitrary code. The Cupertino-based company recommends users install the new updates as soon as possible to address the security concerns of the previous operating systems.

Users can download the update by going to the Settings app, then General, and Software Update. Connect the device to a charger for the update to be successful.

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Latest News
Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Portable Case
Organize Your Cables and Accessories with the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Portable Case, Now 26% Off
1 Min Read
Spotify
Spotify update for Mac reveals new changes to Now Playing and Library
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Cincinnati woman with deadly blood clot saved by Apple Watch
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple to make changes to App Store Today tab ads
1 Min Read
Shargeek Retro 67 GaN Charger
Increase Your Hipster Cred and Save $10 With the Shargeek Retro 67 GaN Charger
1 Min Read
Shot on iPhone
Apple releases new ‘Shot on iPhone’ Video
1 Min Read
Lost your password?