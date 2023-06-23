Apple releases patch for iMessage bug

Apple released iOS 16.5.1 recently to fix the iMessage exploit on Wednesday.

Multiple security issues began appearing on the iMessage platform, and now Apple has patched them in the latest iOS 16.5.1, macOS Ventura 13.4.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, and watchOS 9.5.2 update. The official security page shows that the fixes were to ‘address known exploits’ and covered the CVE-2023-32434 bug.

Apple said that the issue was being actively exploited before iOS 15.7 came around. The same update was made to cover the CVE-2023-32439 WebKit bug, where malicious web content could execute arbitrary code. The Cupertino-based company recommends users install the new updates as soon as possible to address the security concerns of the previous operating systems.

Users can download the update by going to the Settings app, then General, and Software Update. Connect the device to a charger for the update to be successful.