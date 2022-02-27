Apple removes Apple Store mask mandate

Apple Store visitors might not need to wear a mask when viewing or buying Apple products in several locations.

The mandatory wearing of masks has been removed in Apple Stores in line with lower COVID-19 cases and local guidelines. Not all of the US Apple Stores are relaxed, though- the Cupertino-based company has released a list of locations that no longer require face masks.

Although the mask-wearing mandate has ended Apple still recommends visitors wear face masks in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apple Store employees have been notified of the changes and they will also continue to wear face masks until further notice.

In regions with stricter guidelines, such as Washington, Oregon, Illinois, Hawaii and parts of California, mask wearing will still be required.

In similar news, Apple is said to be preparing for in-person Today at Apple sessions at stores. In-person events are rumored to start this week in some areas and March in others.