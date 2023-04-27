    Apple reopens Impact Accelerator program for minority-owned businesses

    Samantha Wiley

    Apple is renewing its Impact Accelerator program this year to help minority-owned businesses.

    Impact Accelerator is a platform for helping Hispanic/Latino, Indigenous, and Black entrepreneurs within green industries. The program started in 2021 and is part of the company’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative. In 2022, around 16 businesses received mentorship and training to curb climate change.

    This year, Apple VP of environment, policy, and social initiatives Lisa Jackson tweeted that the Impact Accelerator 2023 is open, and applications can be sent until May 1. Entrepreneurs in clean energy and technology are welcome to apply- there are four areas, namely Access, Alumni Network, Executive Skills, and Targeted Training. The company must have a US headquarter and be owned, controlled, and operated by a minimum 51% Indigenous American, Hispanic/Latino American, or African American.

    Companies with an inventive environmental application, method, or solution will be given priority. Impact Accelerator is free to join.

