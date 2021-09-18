Apple replaces Apple Watch SE charging cable

Apple Watch SE buyers will now get a magnetic fast charger with USB-C connection instead of the standard USB-A Magnetic Charging Cable.

The company’s online listing now includes the ‘1m magnetic charger to USB-C’ cable with every Apple Watch SE purchase. The change can be found at the ‘what’s in the box’ section when viewing the Apple Watch SE on Apple.com.

The new magnetic fast charging cable is believed to be the same one that was announced in September. The cable supports the new smartwatch model’s enhanced charging capabilities and provides 33% faster charging compared to the Series 6 (when paired with the 20w adapter), or 8 hours of sleep tracking in just 8 minutes of charge. Furthermore, the magnetic cable can juice up the Apple Watch Series 7 to 80 percent in just 45 minutes.

The USB-C Magnetic Fast Charger Cable is available to buy as a standalone accessory on Apple stores for $29.