Apple reported one of top ad spenders in TikTok

Apple remains one of the biggest spenders in advertising on social media platform TikTok.

Despite news that TikTok could face a ban in the US, some companies have continued spending on advertising to increase their reach. In March, TikTok enjoyed an advertising revenue growth of 11%, with Apple being one of them. Other companies include Amazon, DoorDash, and Pepsi. In line with this sentiment, top ad agencies have advised against pulling pack and even suggested that they spend ‘while they can.’

TikTok has had substantial growth and is expected to reach $14 billion in 2023 for ad revenue. Last year, the revenue came to around $9.89 billion. Currently, the platform is under scrutiny over national concerns, data privacy and security. The BBC, or British Broadcasting Corporation recently announced that their staff have been advised to delete the app. However, Shou Chew, TikTok CEO believes that the app is responsible for ‘bringing worldwide exposure to musicians, artists, chefs, and more.’