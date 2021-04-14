Apple reports 18% increase in Canada App Store economy

Canada’s App Store economy has received a nice 18% boost compared to 2019, which equates to around 243,000 jobs in the country.

Apple recently reported how the App Store has become a source of opportunity and an economic growth engine in Canada, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, developers have earned $2B plus CAD, which was a 20 percent increase compared to 2019.

The feature story also highlighted several developers who utilized the App Store Small Business Program to get a bigger cut of the share. Apps mentioned include FILM3d, SelfCare, Ground News and Sago Mini.

Sago Mini’s Jason Krogh mentions how the app is linked to the iPad and iOS, and how Apple tech makes digital play more accessible to young children. Harleen Kaur of Ground News says the Cupertino-based company’s Small Business Program allowed them to hire more engineers and thus create a Mac app. FILM3D co-founder Abdou Sarr stated that Swift and similar tools allow for many benefits compared to other platforms.