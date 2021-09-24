Apple retail employees to get One-Time monetary ‘Bonus’

Bloomberg has recently reported that Apple Store employees will be receiving a monetary bonus of up to $1,000 depending on their tenure.

As a nod to working through the ongoing health pandemic, Apple will be giving away $1,000 to employees who were hired before March 31, 2021, while those who were hired after March 31, 2021 will be given $500. Also, retail store workers who have been called for the holiday shopping season will get $200.

The bonus is said to apply to AppleCare staff, online sales and retail store employees. The bonus will be given as a paycheck instead of stock units and will serve as a ‘thank you’ to those who worked during the pandemic.

Traditionally, Apple does not usually hand out bonuses, and its last one was in 2018 when the company granted restricted stock units of $2,500 to employees. This was done after new US tax laws were granted.