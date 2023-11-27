Apple reveals 2023 Artist of the Year

Apple Music recently crowned Taylor Swift as Apple Music Artist of the Year for 2023.

The record-breaking singer-songwriter has had a banner year, with 65 songs going up the platform’s Global Daily Top 100 charts in the first ten months of the year. Apple VP of Beats and Apple Music Oliver Schusser said that the artist’s impact is ‘absolutely undeniable, not just this year, but throughout her entire career’ Schusser added that Swift is a ‘generation defining artist’ and that she changed the music industry with her influence and impact.

As part of the award, Apple Music has a section dedicated to the artist’s moments and music that defined her. Apple Music subscribers can listen to several radio programming, as well as playlists, album collections, interviews, and narratives that showcase Swift’s journey. The artist will also receive a physical award that has a custom silicon wafer in between polished glass sheets and an anodized aluminum body.