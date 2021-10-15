Apple reveals AR Logo for ‘Unleashed’ October event

Apple is preparing for its second event on October 18, titled ‘Unleashed’ and shows off an interactive logo on its Events page.

The AR logo can be viewed using an iPad or iPhone. Users can open a browser app and head to the official Apple Events page, then tapping the logo to enter the AR environment. The device will then ask the user to scan the room and puts the logo onto the area.

Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ logo is the usual but with blue lines as if to emulate movement. The effect is the same when the interactive logo is placed into an augmented reality environment.

Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ event is expected to focus on the MacBook Pros, but it’s rumored that a new Mac mini and AirPods 3 may make an appearance as well.

The second fall event will be hosted virtually on Apple.com and through a link at the App Store.