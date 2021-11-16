Apple reveals four new Apple Arcade games for November

Apple has several games lined up for its game subscription service in the month of November. Just recently, two titles were released and two more are set to join the platform shortly.

Bandai Namco’s Galaga Wars and Ironhide Game Studio’s Kingdom Rush Frontiers are now available to download and play for Apple Arcade subscribers. Coming in November are titles Dandara: Trials of Fear and Splitter Critters, which was the 2017 iPhone Game of the Year.

Galaga Wars+ is a fresh new take on a classic, while Kingdom Rush is a tower defense game where you’re tasked to defend your base against invading forces. Being from Apple Arcade, players won’t have to see ads or get paywalled via in-app purchases.

Apple Arcade costs $4.99 a month and can be played on an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac. Currently, the platform has 200-plus games spread across different genres, and more are being added periodically.