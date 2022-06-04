Apple reveals iOS 15 adoption rates on iPhone and iPad

Apple has recently updated its installation figure for iOS 15 to show how many iPhones are on the latest operating system after it launched nine months ago.

As per the report, iOS 15 is now on 89% of iPhone models that were launched over the last four years. 10% are still on iOS 14 while the rest have older iOS versions installed.

As far as the iPadOS is concerned, it’s now on 79% of iPad models that were launched over the last four years. 18% are still using iPadOS 14 while the rest are running older versions.

For all iPhone models Apple estimates that 82% of them are running iOS 15, while 14% are on iOS 14. The rest are using earlier versions. For all iPad models, Apple says that 72% of all iPads are on iOS 15 while 18% are using iPadOS 14. The rest are using earlier versions.