Apple reveals new lifestyle studies and resources for Heart Month

To celebrate ‘Heart Month’, Apple has revealed several exciting Fitness+ compilations, App Store additions and new health resources for users.

To start, the Cupertino-based company launched the Heart Month Activity Challenge, which gives Apple Watch users an incentive to work out using their smartwatch devices. Trade-ins for Apple Watch are now open in certain countries such as the United States, Germany, UAE, Spain, Italy, the UK and Canada.

Apple Fitness+ will have 30-minute energizing workout sessions. In the same vein, Apple encourages Apple Watch users to complete their 30-minute activity rings on February 14. Furthermore, a collection of apps and heart-related books, as well as shows and films about healthy living, heart science and heart disease across Apple TV, Apple Books and the App Store. Apple Podcasts has a new tab with a curated playlist.

To complete the celebration Apple has shared an existing Apple Watch study with the help of the American Heart Association.