Apple reveals new ‘Shot on iPhone’ video, ‘Movie Magic’

Apple has recently shared a new ‘Shot on iPhone’ video that showcases the iPhone 13 Pro’s camera capabilities.

Titled ‘Experiments VI: Movie Magic’, the 3 and a half minute video is about a short sci-fi film made by James Thornton, a visual artist and Dong Hoon Jun. Throughout the video are effects captured using the iPhone 13 Pro and several props, including a cloudscape, anti-gravity, outer space look and hyperspeed.

The video is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel. For more ‘Shot on iPhone’ videos viewers can browse through the channel and find out how the iPhone can emulate special effects using its camera technology.

The iPhone 13 Pro is Apple’s newest flagship iPhone. It has 120Hz ProMotion Display, the A15 chip, 5G capability and camera features such as Dolby Vision HDR, TrueDepth, Telephoto and a new Cinematic mode. It’s available to purchase on the Apple Store and Apple.com.