Apple reveals WWDC 2023 schedule

Apple announced the official schedule for this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

WWDC 2023 will run from June 5 until the 9th, starting at 10 am PT. The event is expected to reveal new Apple products and software such as the 15-inch MacBook Air, the AR/VR headset, watchOS 10, macOS 14, iOS 17, and more.

The keynote address will be first, followed by the State of the Union at 1:30 PT. The platform video will cover a developer-focused overview of the new technologies and tools across the Apple ecosystem. The event will be held online, and those interested can watch on their Apple devices or via a web browser at Apple.com. A select number of developers and members of the media can attend the event in person. Some of the highlights include a meeting with Apple employees, watching the keynote together, a tour of Apple Park, and more.