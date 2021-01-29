Apple records $111.4 billion in revenue

Apple recorded an impressive revenue in the last quarter of 2020. The company reported at an earnings call that it generated $111.4 billion in revenue in the quarter which ended on December 26, 2020. The growth is 21 percent year over year, making it one of the best quarter’s the company ever had.

The iPhone 12 massively helped the company make most of the revenue. Last year, Apple released its flagship iPhone 12 series for 2020 which are 5G capable. As a result, many users upgraded from their previous generation iPhones to be on the latest and fast 5G network. While 5G is still rolling out, it’s a good idea to be future ready as the network rollout is not too far off.

A historic holiday season: Tim Cook

“This quarter for Apple wouldn’t have been possible without the tireless and innovative work of every Apple team member worldwide,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “We’re gratified by the enthusiastic customer response to the unmatched line of cutting-edge products that we delivered across a historic holiday season. We are also focused on how we can help the communities we’re a part of build back strongly and equitably, through efforts like our Racial Equity and Justice Initiative as well as our multi-year commitment to invest $350 billion throughout the United States.”

The Mac business also saw a huge increase in sales as Apple released some of the best machines last year. The company released updated versions of MacBook Air, 13” base MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini powered by its own silicon. The machines are more powerful than the Intel chips which powered the previous generation.

Out of the $111.4 billion generated in revenue last quarter, 64 percent of it was generated outside of the United States of America (USA). Apple is a US based company, headquartered in California.