Apple Rival Samsung Holds Major Year End Sale

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s direct competitor Samsung has launched a year-end sale on its most popular tech products and home appliances.


Samsung launched a sale that covers the Galaxy lineup, TVs, smart monitors, and more, with prices dropping at the same level as the Cyber Monday and Black Friday events. The most notable is the Odyssey Neo G9, which has fallen to just $1,499.99 from its original price of $2,299.99. There’s also the smaller ViewFinity S7, which has fallen to just $299.99 from its original price of $459.99. More savings can be had through the company’s offer programs, which gives extra discounts for military, students, and selected businesses. This can be available for users who shop on the official Samsung website.

Other deals include the Vision AI Smart TV, The Frame, the Neo QLED Smart TV for TVs, the Bespoke Flex Fridge, Large Capacity Side by Side Fridge, and Bespoke Smart Dishwasher for Appliances.


