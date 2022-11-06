Apple Rival Samsung rolls out New ‘On the Fence’ Ad

Smartphone manufacturer Samsung releases another ad mocking Apple’s lack of foldable phones.

‘On the Fence’ is half a minute in length and shows a man sitting on a fence, and behind him is what appears to be an Apple Store. A fake employee who looks like an Apple worker asked, ‘what are you doing there?’ while the man replies that on the ‘Samsung’ side, they have epic cameras and folding phones.

The ad continues with the fake Apple employee saying ‘we’re waiting for all that to come here’, and adds ‘that’s what we do, we wait’.

Samsung regularly comes with ads that mock Apple. In September, the South Korean company launched an ad, titled ‘What’s the hold on the Fold, Apple?’, as well as telling consumers to ‘join the Flip side’ with the Galaxy Z Flip.

There’s no word yet on when Apple will launch a foldable iPhone, while Samsung has launched several models since 2019.