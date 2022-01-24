Apple rolls out ‘Everyone but Jon Hamm’ Ad

Apple has shared a new Apple TV+ ad today, titled ‘Everyone but Jon Hamm’.

The video is only a minute long and shows the Hollywood actor Jon Hamm browsing through the Apple TV+ platform. While scrolling through the content, Hamm bemoans that big-named celebrities are showing up on his screen, including Chris Evans, Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Jason Momoa, Will Ferrell, Samuel L Jackson, Paul Rudd, Octavia Spencer, Mahershala Ali, Reese Witherspoon, Frances McDormand, Denzel Washington, Tom Holland and Billie Eilish, while he was excluded.

The comedic ad is set to appear during the NFL playoff games according to Adweek.

Apple describes the ad as ‘with Hollywood’s biggest stars in front and behind the camera, Apple TV+ has everyone except Jon Hamm’.

Jon Hamm is mostly known for his work in Mad Men and Baby Driver. Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $4.99 a month. It contains original programming such as ‘Finch’, ‘See’ and ‘Ted Lasso’.