Apple rolls out Safari Technology Preview 143

Apple has released Preview 124 for its Safari Technology Preview today.

Apple’s experimental browser is named Safari Technology Preview, which was first launched in March of 2016. It serves as the company’s platform for testing features that may be included in future Safari updates.

Preview 124 is mostly housekeeping as the release notes say that the version includes performance improvements and bug fixes for Web Driver, Wheel Events, Rendering, Web API, JavaScript, CSS, Scrolling, WebCrypto, WebRTC, WebGL and Web Inspector.

The new Preview update is based on the Safari 14 update that comes with macOS Big Sur. It has support for web extension import, password breach notifications, web authentication with Touch ID, tab previews and more.

Safari Technology Preview is available to download and use on macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina. Users can go to the Software Update section, which is found in System Preferences after downloading and installing the software.