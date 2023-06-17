Apple Rolls Out Third macOS Ventura 13.5 Public Beta

In anticipation of its official release, Apple has just made available the third beta version of macOS Ventura 13.5 to its public beta testing community. This move allows the wider public to experiment with the software, just a day after developers received access to this third beta.

Interested individuals can access the macOS 13.5 Ventura beta update through the Software Update subsection in the System Preferences application. However, it’s important to note that they must first install the appropriate profile from Apple’s Beta Software Program website.

As of now, Apple has not disclosed the specific enhancements or features incorporated into macOS Ventura 13.5. Additionally, no significant new features have been detected in the developer versions of the beta.

The release of macOS 13.5 Ventura represents one of the concluding updates for this operating system. It signals Apple’s shift towards the upcoming launch of macOS Sonoma this fall.