Apple rolls out universal gift card in Australia and Canada

Apple has launched its universal gift card to Australia and Canada. Previously, it was only available in the US.

Approximately a year after it was introduced the universal gift card has launched in two more regions. The card can be used on any Apple product. Before there was an overlap in App Store and iTunes cards; Apple aims to change all that and simplify the buying process with the universal gift card.

Canada and US customers can choose the gift card design they want and have it sent by post or emailed to the recipient. Australian customers are limited to having it emailed to them or the recipient at this time.

Apple offers a one-click recommended gift card amount in the region’s respective currency. In Canada and the US, the pre-configured values are $25, $50 or $100, while in Australia it’s $30, $50 or $100. There’s also an option to choose the value as long as it’s between $10 and $2,000 in Canada and the US, while in Australia it’s $10 to $3,000.