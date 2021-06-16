Apple rolls out premium Podcasts subscriptions globally

Apple has announced that its premium podcasts subscription service is now launching in more than 170 countries and regions. The company calls its service as the global marketplace for “premium podcast” subscriptions.

By having listeners pay for subscriptions to podcasts, Apple says that podcast creators will be able to generate more revenue. The company is spinning the new revenue model as a way for listeners to support their favorite podcast creators. The company says the new subscription plan will also allow listeners to enjoy content without any ads and have early access for new content.

Improved user experience with easier access to subscriptions

“Listeners can’t get enough of their favorite podcasts and want a simple way to support the extraordinary creators who make them possible,” said Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats Oliver Schusser. “Now, listeners can enjoy new content and additional benefits for thousands of new and popular podcasts, alongside millions of free shows, with more arriving every week. Apple Podcasts Subscriptions will help creators grow their businesses and continue to make podcasting an important source of information, entertainment, connection, and inspiration for hundreds of millions of listeners around the world.”

Apple Podcasts

The new premium podcasts subscription service will allow listeners to discover and enjoy from thousands of channels. Apple says listeners can enjoy a plethora of genres and formats that include news, sports, comedy, and true crime. Users of Apple Podcasts will now be able to listen to premium content to stay informed, to be connected, to be inspired, and to be entertained.

Apple Podcasts users can discover new channels from search, explore, and recommendations from the Browse and Listen Now tabs in the app. The company says that the new ‘Listen Now’ offers an improved experience with new rows offering a better look at a channel’s content. Also, a new ‘My Channels’ section will be dedicated to display all the subscribed channels.