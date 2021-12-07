Apple Rosenthaler Strasse in Berlin opens December 2

Apple’s second Apple Store location in Berlin, Apple Rosenthaler Strasse is set to open to the public on December 2.

Apple Rosenthaler Strasse can be found at the Rosenthaler Strasse district in East Berlin. During its grand opening, an event called ‘Parallel Universe’ will be held in which Berlin illustrators will present their interpretation of Mitte’s creative spirit using an iPad Pro.

Apple senior VP of Retail and People Deirdre O’Brien mentioned how they’re excited to open a second Apple Store right at the heart of the city. She further mentioned how Apple’s exceptional tools and technology can be used for creative passion and shared within the German community.

The store is set to open 10 am CET on December 2, Thursday. Those interested can book an appointment for shopping and introductions. Customer count at the store will be limited to observe social distancing and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.