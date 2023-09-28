Apple rumored to axe budget Vision Pro

Apple might not be releasing a budget version of the upcoming mixed reality headset Vision Pro.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned in the past that Apple is planning on a low-cost Apple Vision Pro to come out in 2025, but it seems that the Cupertino-based company has changed its mind. Kuo did not say the reason why Apple might cancel the device- the analyst said that Apple will need to focus on the headset’s growth and cut costs or it won’t be arriving in 2024.

Kuo believes that around 400,000 to 600,000 units will be shipped in 2024 and will provide ‘an excellent experience.’ However, he believes that it will take some time before the mixed-reality headset becomes a ‘star product.’

Bloomberg and The Information report that Apple is planning on building a more wallet-friendly model of the Apple Vision Pro that’s closer to the iPhone’s price tag.