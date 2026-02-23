News

Apple Rumored To Be Manufacturing AI Wearable Devices

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Rumored To Be Manufacturing AI Wearable Devices

Apple is accelerating its process of creating three wearable devices with AI. The company is developing AI AirPods, an AI wearable Pin, and smart glasses, all capable of connecting to an iPhone and showing an interface with the new Siri.


The products will have cameras built-into them, enabling the AI to see the surroundings of the wearer and answer questions regarding the surroundings of the user. The company will be developing smart glasses in hopes to compete against the Ray-Bans Meta with cameras, an interface that is voice based and AI capabilities.

Apple Rumored To Be Manufacturing AI Wearable Devices

They are also making a wearable pin and is rumored to be in early stages of development. It’s said to be featuring a mic, a camera, a chip dedicated to the accessory, and act as a pendant, speaker, and an accessory for the iPhone. They are also rumored to be making AirPods that have cameras with a potential release this year.


