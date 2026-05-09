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Apple Rumored to Work on Spatial iPhone Featuring Holographic Display

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Rumored to Work on Spatial iPhone Featuring Holographic Display

Samsung is rumored to be creating a smartphone display that is holographic and could potentially be used for a Spatial iPhone. Discussions about a spatial iPhone were being talked about in the supply chain, but the company would have to depend on other manufacturers like Samsung, which provide OLED panels for their iPhone.


The Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology uploaded academic work regarding slim-panel holography in 2020, where they uploaded a paper in Nature Communications talking about a steering backlight allowing for better viewing angles for holographic video compared to traditional designs.

Apple Rumored to Work on Spatial iPhone Featuring Holographic Display

The H1 display is said to have 4K resolution for base 2D tasks alongside a holographic depth layer that activates for certain content; it avoids the tradeoff in image quality that is connected with the older lenticular lenses that are based on 3D screens. The project stays in phase 1.


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