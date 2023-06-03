Apple Savings users experience withdraw delays

Several Apple Savings users report significant delays when withdrawing money from their accounts.

Apple launched Apple Savings in April, which is backed by Goldman Sachs and allows Apple Card customers to direct their Daily to a savings account with 4.15% interest. The latest issue involving Savings involves week-long delays with the money seemingly ‘vanishing’ from their Apple Savings account and bank account.

Goldman Sachs recently provided an explanation, saying that most users haven’t experienced delays, and for those who did it’s a ‘behind-the-scenes’ process that protects customer accounts. New accounts can get flagged for anti-money laundering processes, and this requires manual approval. The usual timeframe when this happens is around five days. The delay can take longer if the money gets transferred to a different account.

Apple has done relatively well with the launch of Apple Savings, garnering more than $1 billion in deposits from 240,000-plus accounts in the first week.