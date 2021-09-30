Apple says iPad Mini jelly scrolling ‘Not an Issue’

Apple’s new iPad mini 6 apparently suffers from slow ‘jelly’ scrolling when held in a certain position according to users, but Apple says that this behavior is normal and to be expected of LCD technology.

iPad mini 6 owners experience an out of sync scrolling when they use the tablet in portrait orientation, with some reporting the same with landscape mode. Fast-scrolling through a webpage that contains a lot of text usually produces a slight delay from the touch input to how the iPad responds.

Apple addressed this concern by saying it’s a normal behavior for LCD technology, mainly due to the fact that the panels update on a per-line basis. However, ‘jelly scrolling’ is not constant and rarely noticeable when it occurs.

The Cupertino-based company will be likely investigating the matter internally and may come up with an update or repair program to fix it. However, it’s worthy to note that the technology is the same for previous iPad iterations.