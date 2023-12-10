News

Apple seeds new version of Safari Technology Preview 184

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Safari

Apple has released an update for its experimental web browser program Safari Technology Preview.

Safari Technology Preview 184 has updates and fixes for CSS, JavaScript, Web Animations, Web Assembly, WebGL, Accessibility, HTML, Media, Web API, and Web Inspector. The new update is the latest from Apple’s experimental browser for feature testing in future versions of Safari.

Safari Technology Preview 184 is supported by macOS machines running Sonoma and Ventura. Those interested can get the experimental browser as a download, or as an update if they have already downloaded it before. To get the Safari Technology Preview for the first time, it’s recommended you visit Apple’s official website.

Apple’s intent with Safari Technology Preview is to collect user feedback on the browser development. Users will not have to choose between the official Safari web browser or the Technology Preview as both can work side-by-side. A developer account is not required to download the experimental browser.

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
