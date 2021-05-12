Apple seeds the third beta of iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6

Apple has begun seeding the third beta of iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 software update to developers who have enrolled for the beta testing of the software. Developers can now test the third beta of iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 which could be released in the upcoming weeks for all iPhone and iPad users. The update is focussed on bringing minor updates to the operating system and also improves performance in some areas.

iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 are focused updates set to fix some of the issues present in the current version of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 software versions. The upcoming software is reportedly set to fix some of the under-the-hood bugs, some general performance improvements, and also bug fixes that could not be fixed in the iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 software versions.

The upcoming iOS 14.6 also adds some new features to the recently released AirTags. The software update will allow iPhone users to now enter their email address in the Find My as a contact method – a way for people who find the AirTag to contact the owner of the AirTag. At present, the current version of Find My on iOS 14.5 does not allow users to enter their email address as a way of being contacted for ‘Lost & Found’ purposes.

AirTags

According to MacRumours, the upcoming iOS 14.6 software update also adds the Apple Card Family feature. Apple unveiled the new feature of the Apple Card at its ‘Special Event’ held in April. The event was titled ‘Spring Loaded’ and it was indeed loaded as the company released several new products apart from introducing the Apple Card Family feature. At the event, the company unveiled the new 24” iMac, the M1 iPad Pro, AirTags, and more.