Apple seeds third beta of watchOS 7.5 (public beta)

Apple has released the third beta of watchOS 7.5 to developers. It was later reported that the beta is now available as a public as well for anyone to try. It is unclear as to what exactly is new in the upcoming watchOS 7.5 update at the moment. The company released the second beta of watchOS 7.5 on April 30.

None of the previous beta versions of watchOS 7.5 had any new features; same is the thing with the third beta of watchOS 7.5. However, 9To5Mac notes that the upcoming iOS 14.6 update is set to include the ability to enable “paid podcast subscriptions” and the same feature could also be added to the Apple Watch with the upcoming update.

Developers who are already running the beta version of watchOS 7.5 i.e the first beta or the second beta, can now update to the third beta through the Watch app on their iPhone. Apart from the registered Apple Developers, anybody can now install the watchOS 7.5 beta on their Apple Watch as the company has now opened it as a ‘public beta’. Developer beta versions are only available to Apple Developers who have paid the annual fee of $99 (USD).

The build number of the third beta of watchOS 7.5 is 18T5564a, according to 9To5Mac. The build number of the previous beta of watchOS 7.5 was reportedly 18T5555c. The last update to the Apple Watch – for the general public – watchOS 7.4 was released on April 26. It added the ability to unlock the user’s iPhone using Apple Watch when in close proximity without requiring FaceID authentication or passcode entry on the iPhone.

Apple is set to hold its annual developers conference WWDC in June. The company is expected to unveil the next major update to the Apple Watch.