Apple has unveiled a new program named ‘Self Service Repair’ which will allow users who are comfortable with repairing their own devices, to avail genuine tools and parts. This is a completely new approach for the company which has always tried to make sure that its devices are repaired only at its authorized service centers.

The new repair program will initially support the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 lineup series. In the near future, Apple will add the M1 chip based Mac computers to the supported list. As a result, users with the relatively latest iPhones and Macs can repair their devices at home by themselves if they are experienced.

“Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed,” said Apple’s chief operating officer (COO) Jeff Williams. “In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, and now we’re providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs.”

Apple announces ‘Self Service Repair’ program

The ‘Self Service Repair’ service by Apple will launch early next year in the United States. The initial launch will reportedly be followed by expansion to other countries in 2022. The iPhone maker has 5,000 Authorised Service Providers (AASPs) and 2,800 Independent Repair Providers. All the authorized service providers and independent repair shops have access to tools, parts, and manuals from Apple.

As the self service program launches, more people will have access to official tools, manuals, and parts made by Apple. This initiative could reduce the amount of fake parts flowing in the market; the low price and easy availability makes them popular at the moment. Using original company-made parts and tools will make sure that the repaired device lasts for long.