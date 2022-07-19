Apple sends final filing versus Epic in ongoing legal battle

Apple has recently submitted its last legal filing in the ongoing Apple v Epic court case in the 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals.

The Cupertino-based company states that Epic lost the first trial due to ‘unfounded’ and ‘unprecedented’ accusations of anti-competitive product and not because of a legal issue.

Apple says that the injunction would require them to make changes in the App Store so developers can use external payment platforms.

Furthermore, it’s claimed that Epic had no evidence that it experienced anti-steering provisions or injury from the move. Having failed to provide evidence, Epic had no standing to sue under the California Unfair Competition Law.

Apple adds that Epic Games no longer meet the legal requirement as it is not an iOS developer and therefore, may not be impacted by guidelines that apply to the group.