Apple sends out iPhone Spyware attack notice

By Samantha Wiley
Spyware Attack

Apple has sent out hundreds of notifications to affected users in 92 countries about an iPhone hack.

In 2021 Apple said it would notify iPhone users about state-sponsored spyware attacks. Recently, Apple did so, although the mercenary spyware attack is more sophisticated and rare compared to the others. Reuters reported that users in 92 countries may have been victims of a spyware attack, which is believed to ‘remotely compromise the iPhone.’ India is one of the affected countries, but there is no other information for the others. Apple and governments have made no comments about the alert, although we can expect news about them in the coming weeks.

Apple has notified users of iPhone infections before. In September last year, Russian journalists were alerted that their devices may have been the target of a Pegasus attack, which is used for monitoring and hacking iPhones. Apple has a support page for locking an account to prevent leaking information.

