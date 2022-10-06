Apple sends proceeds to Hurricane Ian Victims

Tim Cook, Apple CEO went on social media to say that they will be helping those who have been affected by Hurricane Ian. He is currently in Europe on a business tour and visiting Apple locations.

On Twitter, Cook mentioned the company’s concerns regarding those who were affected in the wake of the natural disaster. Also, the Apple CEO expressed his gratitude to first responders, and that the Cupertino-based company will be donating towards relief efforts for those on the ground.

We are keeping everyone being affected by Hurricane Ian in our thoughts, and we thank the first responders for helping those in harm’s way. Apple is donating to relief efforts on the ground. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 29, 2022

Similar to previous announcements of relief efforts, Apple will not be saying how much they will donate. Similarly, Apple does not say how long they will donate or the organizations that will receive it.

Hurricane Ian left a wake of destruction in Florida, leaving people trapped and flooded in their homes. The hurricane weakened to tropical storm level as it moved through central Florida but still left widespread damage in affected areas.