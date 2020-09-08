Apple September event 2020 is now officially scheduled

Apple has officially released 2020’s September event date. Apple is expected to announce new iPhone’s, iPad’s, and an Apple Watch in the event.

When is Apple’s September Event 2020?

The event is on September 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. PDT. and is to be hosted at Apple Park.

Watching Apple’s September Event

Apple fans can watch the event live on Apple’s official website’s event page. If you are excited about the new announcements by Apple, you can also add it to your calendar by clicking on the link provided on Apple’s event page.

The event also also be watched on YouTube: