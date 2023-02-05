Apple services added to LG webOS TVs

LG recently added AirPlay, Apple Music, HomeKit, and Apple TV to its webOS platform.

webOS is LG’s custom software for its smart TVs. With webOS, LG smart TVs act like an operating system. LG smart TV users can now access Apple Music with updated features, such as time-synced lyrics, while Apple TV+ is now available natively for subscribers.

HomeKit and AirPlay support has also been added, but is only available on webOS Hub 2.0 which is largely limited to UHD TVs and OLED TVs. webOS is currently in use by other manufacturers, including Hyundai, Aiwa, Konka, Eco, and Seiki, among others.

LG TV owners with webOS can now download the update and see all the new Apple services. The update has gone live in more than 100 regions and countries. Availability will be limited according to the country or the model of the TV, but any device with a webOS hub will receive it.