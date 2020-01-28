All eyes on Apple’s Services as company valued at $1.4 trillion

The growth of smartphone sales has reduced over the past two years and also the sales of the iPhone reduced. However, that appears to have not affected Apple as the company’s stock market value tapped $1.4 trillion.



Apple CEO Tim Cook has been pushing the company as “also” services focused. The timing is interesting as the growth of smartphone sales has halted, there is a growing need to keep the cash flowing. Cook appears to have found a way to lead its ship by turning Apple products users into “monthly paying users”.



The music industry is difficult but Apple has found its sweet spot by purchasing Beats’ streaming service and turning into Apple Music. The company is now a major player in the music streaming industry. It can also be said that the company used unfair practices to sell its subscription services by breaking its own rules and has gone to court with its competitor Spotify multiple times.



However, 2019 was different as Apple held a “Special Event” just for its services. At the event, the company showed of Apple TV+, its video streaming services for movies & TV shows along with its credit card and a games subscription plan.



Apple Card, the credit card launched by Apple has had its ups and downs. However, it is popular because it gives people discounts on the purchase of Apple products and also offers exciting cashback.



The gaming service launched by Apple named “Apple Arcade” is now available on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The service also allows for users to connect their favorite wireless controllers (like the Xbox Wireless Controller or DualShock 4) for a better experience.



The video streaming service Apple TV Plus also has had some positive feedback. The series The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carrel received a lot of positive reviews.

