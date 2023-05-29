Apple services’ Eric Hoffman exits Apple

Apple executive Eric Hoffman is leaving Apple in search for greener pastures.

Mark Gurman mentioned in his ‘Power On’ newsletter that Hoffman had left the company this week. Before the exit, Hoffman was Apple Pay Business Development Director and managed Tap to Pay. The exec served the company for 8 years and joined in 2014, working with various teams and merchants, Fintech firms, and banks. Hoffman’s departure is the latest in a string of resignations, including sales executive Doug Beck, VP of Services Peter Stern, and Senior Director of Video, Sports, and Apple TV+ Pete Distad in April and May, respectively.

It’s not yet clear if Hoffman will be joining another company or forming his own. Apple has yet to make an announcement at this time. The exec has contributed significantly to the new Tap to Pay project where merchants can accept payments from their iPhones without needing other equipment or hardware.