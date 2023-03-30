Apple sets date for WWDC 2023

Apple today set the date for its anticipated WWDC 2023 on June 5 to 9.

The 34th annual Worldwide Developers Conference will be an online-only event and will take place starting June 5 through 9. All developers and those interested can join the conference without having to register or pay to access it.

Apple will open sessions for developers so they can learn about new software and features. Also, the Swift Student Challenge will once again take place this year. The Cupertino-based company is holding a special all-day event for select students and developers on June 5 at Apple Park. Those who will t

attend can watch the keynote in person and watch State of the Union videos. The Apple Design Awards is another event to look forward to.

The keynote on Monday will talk about iPadOS 17, iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. There may be new hardware announcements along the way.