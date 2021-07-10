Apple sets its sights on Riyadh for Apple Developer Academy

Apple chooses to build its first Apple Developer Academy in the North Africa and Middle East region in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Apple Developer Academy is dedicated to furthering training and tools for female designers, developers and programmers so they can seek jobs in iOS app development or establish their own startups.

Apple is set to partner with SAFCSP, or the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones through the Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University and Tuwaiq Academy for the endeavor.

Saudi Arabia minister of IT and Communications Abdullah Al-Swaha and SAFCSP Board of Directors chair thanked Apple and promised to create an economic ecosystem to build skills that enhance technology and innovation, and ensure a prosperous and sustainable future for local societies and the community.

Al-Swaha mentioned that the investment allows for development of skills and minds in women’s journey for an innovative future and transformation in digital and technological aspects.