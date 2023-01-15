Apple shareholders can attend the annual virtual meeting on March 10

Apple is getting ready for its 2023 shareholders meeting, which will be done virtually on March 10, 9 am PT.

Shareholders can attend the virtual event to ask questions and vote by putting in their control number, which is provided in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. Apple reminds viewers to log in 15 minutes before 9 am PT to see the start of the meeting, and questions may be submitted starting now until March 9, 8:59 pm PT. Voting is set for record shareholders until the business closes on January 9.

Points of interest for the Apple shareholders meeting include shareholder proposal voting, executive compensation approval, the ratification of public accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP, and the re-election of the Board of Directors.

Shareholders meetings typically involve possible tidbits of upcoming products or services. Previously, before the pandemic, these events are usually held at the Steve Jobs Theater.