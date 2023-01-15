Apple shares Chinese New Year-themed short story ‘Through the Five Passes’

Apple has recently uploaded a new Shot on iPhone 14 Pro video to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

‘Chinese New Year – Through the Five Passes’ is 18 minutes in length and shows the reinvention of the Chinese Opera. ‘Through the Five Passes’ is a story about a man and his passion for opera. The story and the man’s persistence ‘reminds us all of what it takes to overcome life’s obstacles’.

In line with the video, Apple CEO Tim Cook posted the short film on Weibo to make the Chinese New Year, which takes place on January 22. As a company, Apple released a limited edition ‘Year of the Rabbit’ AirPods Pro with a Year of the Rabbit engraving on the charging case. The box the AirPods Pro comes with sports the same image in red print.

‘Chinese New Year – Through the Five Passes’ is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.